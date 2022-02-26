Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity for those who want to apply for the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of SSC Officer posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the above posts by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is till March 12, 2022. The application process has commenced from February 25, 2022. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit, and other details below.Also Read - GRSE Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Expert Posts on grse.in; Apply Before This Date

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: February 25, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: March 12, 2022

Vacancy Details

A total of 155 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For Food Analyst Posts at fssai.gov.in| Deets Inside

Name of the posts and the number of vacancy

General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre: 40 posts

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): 6 posts

Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 6 posts

Observer: 8 posts

Pilot: 15 posts

Logistics: 18 posts

Education: 17 posts

Engineering Branch (GS): 45 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre: B.Tech with 60% Marks

B.Tech with 60% Marks Air Traffic Controller (ATC): BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Observer: BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII). Engineering Branch (GS): BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Electronics & Tele Communication (vi) Tele Communication (vii) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Instrumentation & Control (xi) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Also Read - Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 389 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Online at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Scrutiny of Applications

SSB Interview

Medical Examination

Final Merit List

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 12, 2022, through the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.