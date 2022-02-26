Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity for those who want to apply for the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of SSC Officer posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the above posts by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is till March 12, 2022. The application process has commenced from February 25, 2022. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit, and other details below.Also Read - GRSE Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Expert Posts on grse.in; Apply Before This Date
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application: February 25, 2022
- Last Date of Online Application: March 12, 2022
Vacancy Details
A total of 155 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Name of the posts and the number of vacancy
- General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre: 40 posts
- Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): 6 posts
- Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 6 posts
- Observer: 8 posts
- Pilot: 15 posts
- Logistics: 18 posts
- Education: 17 posts
- Engineering Branch (GS): 45 posts
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- General Service [GS (X)] Hydro Cadre: B.Tech with 60% Marks
- Air Traffic Controller (ATC): BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).
- Observer: BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).
- Engineering Branch (GS): BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Electrical & Electronics (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Electronics & Tele Communication (vi) Tele Communication (vii) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC) (viii) Instrumentation (ix) Electronics & Instrumentation (x) Instrumentation & Control (xi) Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (xii) Power Engineering (xiii) Power Electronics
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of
- Scrutiny of Applications
- SSB Interview
- Medical Examination
- Final Merit List
How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 12, 2022, through the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.