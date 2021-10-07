IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced bumper vacancies across several states in the latest notification. It has invited applications for the appointment to the posts of Junior Engineering Assistants, Junior Material Assistants, Junior Quality Control Analysts and Junior Nursing Assistants.Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2056 Posts Begins, Eligibility Criteria, Online Application Process Explained

The vacant posts have been announced for IOCL’s refineries and petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha). Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Procedure; Apply at hppolice.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply till October 12, 2021 (5 PM). The detailed notification can be checked on the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s official website at https://iocl.com. Also Read - South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 4K+ Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Production) — 296 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (P&U) — 35 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) — 65 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV — 32 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant- IV — 37 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Fire & Safety) — 14 vacancies

Junior Quality Control Analyst – IV — 29 vacancies

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant – IV — 04 vacancies

Junior Nursing Assistant – IV — 01 vacancy

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age will be 26 years for general candidates as on September 30, 2021. Relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Salary

The candidates will be selected on a pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000, the official notification said.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com

2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ option.

3. Go to the ‘Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division’ option.

4. Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement).

5. Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill the online application form).

ONLY applications submitted through ONLINE MODE will be accepted.

After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are also required to send to the concerned authority by ordinary post by October 23 the following documents – Print out of the duly signed online application, a Color photograph under self-attestation and self-attested copies of the required documents.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of educational qualification, other eligibility criteria before submission of the online application.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Check Official Notification