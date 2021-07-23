Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation has invited applications for its recruitment drive for various posts of Engineers and Officers across disciplines. Candidates can apply at the official site at iocl.com. Candidates who are interested and eligible must note that the Indian Oil Recruitment will be done for the posts of Engineers and Officers in these disciplines such as Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. The registration process will end on Monday, July 26.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 10th Pass Eligible, Apply Online For Sailor Posts Till 23rd July

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Here's how you can apply

Visit official site- iocl.com. On home page, click on the link that reads- ‘What’s New’. Now click on ‘Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2021’. In order to apply for the posts, click on the link that reads- ‘Click Here to Apply’. Click on ‘New Registration’ and apply. Candidates can click on the direct link for Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2021 Application

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts must have a B.Tech./BE/ equivalent as full-time regular course from institutions/colleges/ universities/ deemed universities duly recognised by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

Apart from this, the candidates also need to have qualified the GATE 2021 examination from one of the disciplines given above. Notably, last year’s GATE marks will not be considered.