Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for the Junior Operator posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL at iocl.com. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is till July 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 39 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of Indian Oil Recruitment 2022.Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released For July 11, 12 Exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Here's Direct Link

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Date of opening of Portal for receipt of Online Applications: July 09, 2022

Last date for submission of Online Applications: July 29, 2022

Tentative date for Written Test: August 21, 2022

Tentative date of uploading the result of shortlisted candidates of the Written Test: September 06, 2022

Tentative date for verification of documents and SPPT (Driving Test): 20 to 24 September 2022

Tentative date for uploading Final Result: October 14, 2022

Indian Oil Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Telangana): 05 posts Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Karnataka): 6 posts Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry): 28 posts

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs.150/- (Rs. One hundred and fifty only)/

SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Higher Secondary (Class XII) with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40% incase of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License issued by the Regional Transport Authority. Also Read - SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 Declared at srmist.edu.in| Direct Link, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise of Written Test and Skill Proficiency Physical Test (Driving Test) which will be of qualifying nature. Also Read - BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Stipend Up to Rs 8,000 Per Month; Apply For 44 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. For more details, check the official notification shared below.