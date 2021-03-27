Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The North Central Railway (NCR) has released a notification, announcing recruitment for the posts of Apprentice. The interested candidates have time till April 16, 2021, to apply for these posts on the official website mponline.gov.in. The registrations began on March 17, 2021. Meanwhile, candidates can check out all the important details below including post, vacancy, educational qualification below. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For These Vacancies by March 26, No Exam Required | Check Qualification, Steps to Apply Here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website at mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Fill the application form

Step 3: Go through the form and edit if need be

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: A registration number will be allotted to the candidate.

Step 6: The candidates must take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Posts & Vacancies

Fitter- 286

Welder- 11

Mechanic- 84

Carpenter- 11

Electrician- 88

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The interested candidate should be class 10 passed or its equivalent exam with at least 50 per cent marks. The candidate must also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Stipend

All the selected candidates will be paid a stipend according to instructions issued by the Railway Board from time to time.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 100 and a portal fee of Rs 70 will have to be paid by a candidate at the time of registration.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Merit list

The merit list of the selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of North Central Railways (NCR) at ncr.indianrailway.gov.in. The candidates included in the eligible list will also be informed by post.

Websites: For more information, the interested eligible candidates are requested to check the following websites: mponline.gov.in and ncr.indianrailway.gov.in.