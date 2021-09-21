Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell has released a notification for the recruitment of 492 Apprentice posts in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. All interested candidates must note that the last day to register for the posts is October 3, 2021. To apply for the vacant positions, and to get more detailed information about the post, all apprenticeship candidates will have to visit apprenticeshipindia.org.Also Read - Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: 50,000 Candidates to be Selected For Railway Jobs Training, Apply Now

As per the official notification released the posts for which the recruitment drive has started are—Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Fitter, Turner, Painter, A.C Mechanic. There would be no written exam or interview for the recruitment process.

Age limit: In order to apply for the positions, candidates should be at least 15 years of age and less than 24 years of age as of September 15, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.

Eligibility: To apply for the vacancies, a candidate must have Matriculation/10th class in 10+2 examination system or equivalent examination from recognized board, i.e. Board which are recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE). Candidates should also have passed their ITI Examination (NCVT) (final or provisional certificate) and have the certificate in the notified trades.

How to apply: The applicants should be registered in apprenticeshipindia.org and all documents should be uploaded on the portal. The same will be verified at the time of engagement. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website — apprenticeshipindia.org.

Candidates will have to register themselves by entering details such as name, mail id, date of birth.

Candidates will then have to log in with their mail id and password

Candidates will also have to submit the documents for verification

Selection Process: The selection process for the post of Apprentice candidates will be done on the basis of the merit list prepared by the railways. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their class 10 exam. Candidates who will be shortlisted will get information about the same through call letters on their respective mail ids.