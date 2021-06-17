RRB Group D Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board has begun the process of RRB Group D Recruitment 2021 under various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). The post of Track Maintainer in Engineering Department comes under the category of Group D Posts in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Track Maintainer Grade IV is a great job opportunity for candidates who want a lucrative government job in the Railways. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation in India, the dates for RRB Group D 2021 exam schedule and admit card release have been delayed. Interested candidates can check the official website to apply online – rrbcdg.gov.in. Also Read - India Army GD Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity For Class 10th Passed Candidates to Get a Job Without Exams | DIRECT Link to Apply, Check Vacancy, Other Details

Here is all you need to know about RRB Group D Recruitment including salary, benefits education qualification, job profile, work responsibilities, age limit, and medical qualification:

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Track Maintainer Grade IV Vacancies, Salary as per 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

According to the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Track Maintainer (Engineering) along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given as follows:

RRB Group D Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

Name of the post – Track Maintainer Grade IV

Department – Engineering

Pay Scale – Rs. 18,000 (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible

Total Vacancies (All RRBs) – 40,721

Specific Allowances are there for Trackmen Categories:

(a) Washing Allowance for uniform

(b) Reimbursement of cost of shoes as Rs. 900 per annum

(c) Special allowance of Rs. 375 per month to each Track Maintainer deployed for manning of any of the Engineering level crossings

(d) CUG phone to each Track Maintainer Grade I and also to each patrolling team

(e) Improved working tools, ergonomically designed with lightweight

(f) Protective helmets with miner’s light, as T&P item for night patrolling

(g) Mechanization and automation of functioning in track activities

(h) Quality of uniform to be ensured, along with its timely supply

(i) Cleaning of track in suburban areas for gang working on track

(j) Development of warning system/hooter system for avoidance of unfortunate cases on track

(k) Night patrolling by the team of two persons

(l) Family accommodation at suitable stations for education and health of children of the family; rent-free barracks/duty huts and payment of House Rent Allowance in lieu of family quarter.

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB Group D Level 1 Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

-Dearness Allowance

-House Rent Allowance

-Transport Allowance

-Allowance for Night Duty

-Daily Allowance,

-Mileage Allowance beyond 8 km

-Compensation in case of Holidays

-Fixed Conveyance Allowance, Conveyance Allowance to Doctors

-Special Compensatory (Tribal/Scheduled Area) Allowances.

-Special Allowance to Railway School Teachers

-Special Allowance for child care, women with disabilities and Educational Allowance

-Overtime Allowance (OTA)

-Pension Scheme

-Medical Benefits

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of a Track Maintainer Grade IV are:

(a) Maintaining tracks.

(b) Will have to walk along the track checking the condition of track, attend to minor works like tightening/providing clamps, joints etc.

(c) Keep an eye over the breakdown of tracks

(d) Provides proper, safe and smooth track to the trains

(e) Look over every repairs and maintenance of the track line.

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Track Maintainer Grade IV Posts:

Post Name – Track Maintainer Grade IV

Education Qualification – 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Age Limit

As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:

General Category – Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019) – 18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986)

OBC (NCL) – 18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983)

SC/ST – 18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

RRB GROUP D 2021: Track Maintainer Grade IV Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Track Maintainer Grade IV Posts: