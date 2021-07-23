Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are looking for job opportunities in Indian Railways, here comes a piece of wonderful news for them. The Northern Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to several posts. According to the official notification released by the Northern Railway Recruitment, the walk-in-interview will be held on July 27 and 28.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Gramin Dak Sevak Posts; Check Important Dates, Age, Recruitment Process Here

It must be noted that the candidates will not have to appear for any written test and the selection for this recruitment process will be done through direct interview or walk-in interview.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Interview for these posts will be held on 27 July

Anesthesia – 01 post

ENT – 02 posts

General Medicine – 12 posts

Journal Surgery – 06 posts

Microbiology – 01 post

Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist – 01 Post

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Interview for these posts will be held on 28th July

Oncology – 01 post

Orthopedic – 02 posts

Ophthalmology – 01 post

Pediatrics – 01 post

Radiology – 02 posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

The candidates who want to apply for these posts, must have Post Graduation Degree and Diploma in relevant department from an institute recognized by MCE or NBE.

Apart from this, the candidates also need to have at least 3 years of experience in the post of Junior Resident in a 300-bed hospital after MBBS.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For General Category – 40 Years

For OBC – 43 Years

For SC or ST – 45 Years

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary package

The candidates who will be selected for these posts will get salaries as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. As per the job notification, the selected candidates will be entitled to get salary ranging from Rs 67,700 per month to Rs 2,08,700 per month on the basis of Matrix Level 11. Apart from this, they will also get other allowances.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Venue and time of interview

Northern Railway Central Hospital, Delhi, Auditorium, 1st Floor, Academic Block,

Time: 8:30 AM