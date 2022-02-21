RCF Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. Rail Coach Factory(RCF), Kapurthala has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts against the sports quota. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can download the application form through the official website of RCF, rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. All interested candidates must note that the last day to apply for the posts is March 21, 2022.Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

RCF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: February 19, 2022

The online application ends: March 21, 2022

RCF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 168 Posts at jkssb.nic.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

Basket Ball: 3 Posts

Wrestling (Men): 3 Posts

Athletics: 2 Posts

Hockey (Women): 2 Posts

RCF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Technician-III: 10th pass or 10th pass plus course completed act apprentices/ITI certificate granted by NCVT in relevant trades.

Junior Clerk: 12th (+2 Stage) + equivalent exam. Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on the computer is essential.

RCF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply, candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age. However, there will be certain age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Chief Manager, Other Posts on coalindia.in| Apply Before This Date

RCF Recruitment 2022: Application Fee