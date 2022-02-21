RCF Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. Rail Coach Factory(RCF), Kapurthala has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts against the sports quota. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can download the application form through the official website of RCF, rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. All interested candidates must note that the last day to apply for the posts is March 21, 2022.Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details
RCF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- The online application begins: February 19, 2022
- The online application ends: March 21, 2022
RCF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- Basket Ball: 3 Posts
- Wrestling (Men): 3 Posts
- Athletics: 2 Posts
- Hockey (Women): 2 Posts
RCF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Technician-III: 10th pass or 10th pass plus course completed act apprentices/ITI certificate granted by NCVT in relevant trades.
- Junior Clerk: 12th (+2 Stage) + equivalent exam. Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on the computer is essential.
RCF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
In order to apply, candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age. However, there will be certain age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.
RCF Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates belonging to unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees. Meanwhile, those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 250 as application fees.
How to Apply?
Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode. Candidates may download the application from the website, rcf.railways.gov.in may be typed neat and clean on one side. Application is to be filled up by the candidates himself in his/her own handwriting and must be signed affixing a photograph with a clear face on the space provided and one should be attached duly attested.
The last date and time for receipt application in the office of the General Manager (Personnel) Recruitment Cell, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala latest by 21 March 2022. Candidates subscribe clearly on the Envelope ‘Recruitment to against sports quota for the year 2021-22.
For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.