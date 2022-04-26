Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil), and Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil). Those candidates who are interested can check the salary and eligibility criteria from the official website: konkanrailway.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 26 posts will be filled. All interested candidates will have to appear for a walk-in interview round beginning from May 10, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Advisor Commercial, Other Posts at ongcindia.com| Read Details Here

Important Dates

Check Interview Day, Date, Time

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil)

Reporting time: 09:30 to 13.30 hrs

Interview Date for OBC, ST, SC: May 10

Interview Date for GEN category: May 11

Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil)

Reporting time: 09:30 to 13.30 hrs

Interview Date for OBC, ST, SC: May 12

Interview Date for GEN category: May 13, May 14

Interview Venue

Place: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil): 13 posts

Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil): 13 posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE. Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction preferably in Railways or PSU or reputed Private Company.

Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview process. They should come for Walk-in-Interview along with original certificates (age proof, qualification, experience, caste certificate etc.) and one set of attested copy of the same

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil): Candidates belonging to the OBC, ST, SC, Categories are required to attend the interview process from 9:00 AM to 13.30 PM on May 10. Candidates belonging to the General Category are required to attend the interview process from 9:00 AM to 13.30 PM on May 11. For more details check the official notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, konkanrailway.com.