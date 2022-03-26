North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: The North Eastern Railway(NER) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for various Group C posts against the sports quota. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the same on the official website of NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 40506 Posts Begins From March 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The registration process for the North Eastern Railway Recruitment will begin from today, March 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the last day to register for the posts is April 25, 2022. For more details on the recruitment process, please scroll down.

Vacancy Details

Name of the sports under which vacancy is available

Cricket(men): 2 posts

Kabaddi(Men): 2 posts

Hockey(Men): 02 posts

Hockey(women): 02 posts

Volley ball: 02 posts

Hand Ball: 02 posts

Wrestling: posts

Wrestling(women): 02 posts

Athletics(Men): 02 posts

Athletics(women): 01 post

Weight lifting(women): 01 post

A total of 21 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), Women, Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes are required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.