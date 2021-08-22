Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates looking for jobs in Railway section, here comes a golden opportunity for you. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant on fixed remuneration basis for USBRL Project to be operated in the Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates who are interested can appear for the walk-in interview and before that they just need to go through official website of KRCL, konkanrailway.com for details.Also Read - UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Class 12 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 894 Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in. Application Starts From Aug 24

Interestingly, the candidates will be recruited on the contract posts through direct interview and no written test is required.

As per job notification, the candidates will be recruited for 7 vacant posts of Senior Technical Assistant and 7 of Junior Technical Assistant. Selected candidates will be hired for the post-wise monthly salary of Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000. Moreover, there will also be a 10 percent increase in salary after the first year

The interview for recruitment to the post of Senior Technical Assistant will be conducted from September 20 to September 22, whereas for the post of Junior Technical Assistant, the interview will be held from September 23 to September 25.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil)

Total vacancy: 7

Salary: Rs 35,000/-pm

Post: Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil)

Total vacancy: 7

Salary: Rs 30,000/-pm

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

For recruitment to these posts, the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering with 60% marks from a university recognized by AICTE.

Apart from this, necessary experience has also been sought according to the post.

Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction preferably in Railways or PSU or reputed Private Company.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Date of Interview for Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): September 20 to 22, 2021 (9.30 am to 1.30 pm)

Date of interview for Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): September 23 to 25, 2021 (9.30 am to 1.30 pm)

Venue of Interview: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of walk-in interview. The candidates should arrive on time at the venue and get registered with the nominated KRCL official for the walk-in-interview. The selection will be finalised based on performance in the interview and educational qualification.