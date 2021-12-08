Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Eastern Railway has released an official notification to recruit candidates from meritorious sports category for the filling up of 5 posts. The candidates must note that the online application process for Indian Railways Recruitment 2021 has already started and the last date to apply for the same is December 11.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 10 Analyst Posts on ppsc.gov.in by Dec 25

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Important dates to remember Also Read - Bihar 67th Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed; Notification Out on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Last date of online application: December 11, 2021 Also Read - OSSC Answer Key 2021 Released For Junior Stenographer Post at ossc.gov.in | Raise Objections By Dec 7

Tentative trial date: January/February 2022

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 5

Name of the post:

Water Polo (M): 1

Basketball (M): 2

Kabaddi (M): 1

Kabaddi (W): 1

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates need to have minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years of age.

No age relaxation (Upper or Lower) shall be permissible in any case.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications

For Level – 4 and Level – 5: The candidates need to pass graduation or its equivalent examination in any discipline from a government-recognised university.

For Level – 2 and Level – 3: They must have passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination.

Notably, the educational qualifications must be from a government recognised board/council.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply:

Eligible candidates need to go to the link provided for filling out the online application through the website of RRC/ER (www.rrcer.com) and fill in the personal details/BIO-DATA carefully. They must indicate their personal mobile number and personal valid e-mail IDs in the online application and keep them active during the entire recruitment process.

Direct link to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The final selection will be based on trials and assessment of recognized sports achievements as per norms.

The candidates who are found FIT enough in trials will only be considered for the next stage.

The letter will be available for online download on RRC/ER’s website only 20 days before the trial date.

The candidates must note that the call letters will not be sent by post.