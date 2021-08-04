Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The candidates, who are interested to join Indian Railways, here comes a piece of wonderful news for them. The Indian Railways Recruitment Cell of the Indian Railways has invited applications from candidates to fill up 1664 vacancies for apprentices in various posts.Also Read - WBPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date: West Bengal Civil Services Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card to be Out on August 6

The Indian Railways said that the registration window to apply for apprentice posts opened on Monday (August 2). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of railways at rrcpryi.org. Also Read - MPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date Announced For Recruitment in Maharashtra Government. Check Details

As per the updates, the selected candidates will be given preference in filling up 20 per cent vacancies in case of direct recruitment in Level 1 posts the pay scale for which ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in

The Indian Railways in its notification sad that the selected candidates will be trained at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of North Central Railways.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

As per the notification, the candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021.

However, the Railways said that the relaxations in age will be given in accordance with relevant laws.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

As per the notification, the candidates need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Moreover, for certain trades, Class 8 pass candidates with ITI certificates will also be eligible to apply.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply is September 1, 2021.