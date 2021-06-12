Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Candidates looking for government jobs in the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. The Southern Railway, Railway High School, CBSE, Podanur, is looking for candidates for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher for Social Studies and Hindi Subject to teach in High School classes. Candidates, who are interested and eligible, can apply for the Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 posts in the given format and appear for a video interview. The candidates must take note that the video interview for the Southern Railways Recruitment 2021 will be held on June 22, 2021. Also Read - ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply For THESE Vacancies by June 25 | Check Salary, Post, Eligibility Criteria Here

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy in Indian Railways, Selection Without Examination,10th Pass, Apply Soon

TGT (Social Science) – 1 Post Also Read - UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Application Process Begins: Class 5 Pass Out Can Apply. Check Details Here

TGT(Hindi)- 1 Post

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates must know how to manage a classroom and conduct tests through online platforms till the school reopens. And after the schools open, they will have to manage 30 periods of 40 minutes in a week.

The selected teachers will perform all jobs related to academic, including evaluation work for which no payment over and above the one for taking the classes will be paid. The candidates must be up to 55 years of age to apply for this job. The selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 26,250 per month.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Interested candidates for the Southern Railway teacher job will have to submit their resume and application form in the format attached herewith to the mail id-hmrmhsptj@gmail.com. Moreover, the candidates who fulfil the requirements can attend the Online-Interview at 10:00 hours for Social Studies and at 11:00 hours for Hindi on June 22, 2021.