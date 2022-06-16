Indian Railways Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railways has shortlisted more than 4,000 women candidates for the recruitment of 6865 station masters and 161 train assistants posts in Indian Railways. Out of the total of 1.27 lakh, over 57,117 have been selected for the third and fourth round which includes 4368 women candidates, reported a leading news daily.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Railways Station Masters on 24-Hour Hunger Strike, Allege Discrimination

Giving details, the Indian Railways said the computer-based test for the second round of the recruitment was conducted on May 9 and 10. The aspirants were then given a six-day window between May 13 and 16 to raise any objection regarding the question asked in the exam.

As per the latest updates, the total shortlisted candidates include 55,787 for the post of station master in level 6 against 6,865 notified vacancies and 1,330 candidates for the traffic assistant in level 4 against 161 vacancies.

The candidates were shortlisted on the basis of actual scores obtained by them. The dates for the third and final round will be announced by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) soon.

The candidates must note that after the final round, the selected ones will be posted across various locations in the country whereas the deployment of traffic assistants will be limited to the Kolkata metro only.