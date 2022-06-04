ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force(ITBP) has invited online applications from male and female candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The online application will begin on Wednesday, June 08, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts till July 7, 2022. As per the official notification, a total of 38 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 6000 School Lecturer Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of ITBP ASI Recruitment

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The Online Application form begins from: June 8, 2022

The Online Application form end on: July 7, 2022

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (Direct Entry): 21 Posts

Assistant Sub Inspector/ Stenographer (LDCE): 17 Posts

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have an Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or university or equivalent. Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below.

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Skill Test, Documentation and Detailed Medical Examination(DME)/ Review Medical Examination(RME).

ITBP ASI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from June 08, 2022, through the official website —recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.