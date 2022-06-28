ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: The Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the various posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, pb.icf.gov.in. The registration process for the ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 has started on Monday, June 27, 2022. Applicants can register for the same till July 26. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Not to be Postponed, Confirms Official; Admit Card Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date of Online Application: June 27, 2022

Date and time of Closing of Online Application: July 26, 2022, till 17.30 Hrs.

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

TOTAL: 276 posts

Vacancy For Freshers

Carpenter: 37 posts

Electrician: 32 posts

Fitter: 65 posts

Machinist: 34 posts

Painter: 33 posts

Welder: 75 posts

Pasaa: 0 post

Vacancy For Ex-ITI

TOTAL: 600 posts

Carpenter: 50 posts

Electrician: 156 posts

Fitter: 143 posts

Machinist: 29 posts

Painter: 50 posts

Welder: 170 posts

Pasaa: 02 posts

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above. For more details, candidates can check the education qualification and selection process from the official notification given below.

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

A candidate must be between 15 to 24 years.

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

A processing fee of Rs 100 + service charges as applicable (non-refundable) is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 Salary

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 10th) ₹ 6000/- (per month)

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 12th) ₹ 7000/- (per month)

Ex-ITI – National or State certificate holder ₹ 7000/- (per month)

ICF Railway Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Those candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply through the official website, pb.icf.gov.in. It should be noted that the selection and training are strictly in compliance with the provisions of the Apprentice Act, 1961, and no employment is guaranteed to the Apprentices on Completion of their training.