IB Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Bureau(IB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and other posts. Eligible candidates can download the IB Recruitment Notification through the official site of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at mha.gov.in. The last date of receipt of nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 766 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Declared; Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Scorecard at comedk.org

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of IB Recruitment 2022. Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exams to Begin From July 09

IB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy Also Read - UGC NET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slip Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

ACIO-I/ Exe: 70 posts

ACIO-II/ Exe: 350 posts

JIO-I/ Exe: 50 posts

JIO-II/ Exe: 100 posts

SA/ Exe: 100 posts

JIO-I/MT: 20 posts

JIO-II/MT: 35 posts

SA/MT: 20 posts

Halwai-cum-Cook: 9 posts

Caretaker: 5 posts

JIO-II/Tech: 7 posts

IB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below:

IB Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: (level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC)

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400).

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC (Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800 as per pre-revised scales of 6th CPC)

For more details, check the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs.