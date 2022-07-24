Intelligence Bureau(IB) Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Bureau(IB) is hiring candidates for Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 766 vacant posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can download the detailed notification through the official site of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at mha.gov.in. As per the earlier notification, the last date of receipt of nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts Before August 16| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

"The following vacancies in 11 Non-Gazetted ranks (Group B & Group C) in IB/BoI (MHA) are to be filled up on deputation basis," reads the official notification.

IB Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date of Application: The last date of receipt of nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News(September 21 tentative)

Vacancy Details For IB Recruitment 2022

ACIO-I/ Exe: 70 posts ACIO-II/ Exe: 350 posts JIO-I/ Exe: 50 posts JIO-II/ Exe: 100 posts SA/ Exe: 100 posts JIO-I/MT: 20 posts JIO-II/MT: 35 posts SA/MT: 20 posts Halwai-cum-Cook: 9 posts Caretaker: 5 posts JIO-II/Tech: 7 posts

Salary For IB Recruitment 2022

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: (level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC)

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400).

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC (Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800 as per pre-revised scales of 6th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria For IB Recruitment 2022

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent; and two years’ experience in security or intelligence work. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Graduation from a recognized university or equivalent; and two years’ experience in security or intelligence work. For more details about the educational qualification and age limit, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:

How to Apply For For IB Recruitment 2022?

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.