IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website — iocl.com. The registration process has begun today, on August 13, 2021, and will end on August 28, 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 480 posts in the organization.

The Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices will be appointed in the southern states of India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana). Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application – August 13, 2021

Closing date of application – August 28, 2021

Written test – September 19, 2021

Document verification – September 27, 2021

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of candidates shall be done based on the marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option. For more related details candidates are advised to check the official site — iocl.com.

