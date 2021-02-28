IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The online registration process for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) apprentice recruitment 2021 will come to an end on March 7, 2021. IOCL began the application process on February 5, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 346 vacancies, out of which, 179 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 80 for OBC (NCL), 36 for ST, 26 for EWS, 25 for SC, and 12 for PwBD. Also Read - APSC AE Screening Test 2021 Schedule For Assistant Engineer Posts Released | Check Details Here

"The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are NOT eligible," reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

“Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 28.02.2021 for General/EWS candidates. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines,” further reads the notice.

For more details on vacancies and selection process, candidates are advised to go through the official notification here.