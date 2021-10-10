IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Quality Control Officer (AQCO). Interested candidates can submit their application online latest by 22 October, 2021 by visiting the official website — iocl.com. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies.Also Read - BPSCC Enforcement SI Mains 2021 DECLARED at bpssc.bih.nic.in. | Here's How to Check

Candidates who will be selected for this posts, may initially be posted in any of the units/locations of Refineries Division/Marketing Division.

IOCL AQCO Recruitment: Important Dates

IOCL Application Starting Date – 01 October 2021

Last Date of Submission of Online Application – 22 October 2021 up to 5 PM

Last Date For Online Payment Through SBI e-Collect – 21 October 2021 up to 5 PM

Last Date For Pwbd Candidates to Submit Prescribed Proformas For Scribe Through Email – 23 October 2021

Last Date for Submitting Printout of Online Application Form along with Supporting Documents – 06 November 2021

Written Test – 07 November 2021

Result Date – 22 November 2021

GD/ST and Interview Date – Dec’2021- First Week onwards

IOCL AQCO Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 71

UR – 28

SC – 10

ST – 7

OBC (NCL) – 19

PwBD – 6

EWS – 7

IOCL AQCO Recruitment: Salary

Rs 40,000/- to Rs 1,40,000/- (Grade A0)

IOCL AQCO Recruitment: Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Master’s Degree in Chemistry/equivalent disciplines from recognized Indian Universities/Institutes

Equivalent disciplines in M.Sc. in Chemistry shall include Inorganic/Organic/ Analytical/Physical/Applied Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry

Experience:

Minimum 02 Years experience in Testing/R&D/Quality Control in Petroleum /Petro-chemical/Polymer/Fertilizer Unit Laboratories AND/ OR 2 years experience in an NABL accredited laboratory. The experience shall be considered valid only if the lab is accredited in the Field of “TESTING” with Discipline as “CHEMICAL”. The lab should have scope under Group: Lubricants/Petroleum and Products.

Age Limit:

30 Years

IOCL AQCO Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test (objective type consisting of two parts – General Aptitude and Discipline Knowledge), Group Discussion/Group Task and Personal Interview.

IOCL AQCO Recruitment: How to apply?

Visit the official website — www.iocl.com — and Go to ‘What’s New’ > Click on “Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers – 2021”> Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill online application form). Furnish particulars/details pertaining to age, educational qualifications, post qualification experience, caste etc. and such other information as sought in the online application format. Upon submission of particulars, the online system will generate an Application ID, which will be sent to the candidate through email/SMS. Click on Continue Part II Application and Login using Application ID and Date of Birth. The candidates are also required to send the print-out of the application to ‘The Advertiser, Post Box No.3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003’ by ordinary post so as to reach by 06 November 2021.

IOCL AQCO Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online