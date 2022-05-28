IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO). Interested candidates can apply online through the IOCL ‘s official website — iocl.com. The registration process for IOCL Recruitment 2022 has started on May 17, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application fee is June 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 43 posts will be filled in the Organization.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Class 10, 12 Pass Candidates Can Register For 281 Posts; Apply Now at rectt.bsf.gov.in

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

SMO (Gr A1): 35 posts ACMO (Gr D): 8 posts

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification from the direct link given below. Also Read - Central University of Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Non-Teaching Posts Before June 10| Details Inside

Expected Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Senior Medical Officer (Grade A1) will receive a salary in the range of Rs. 60000-180000. Candidates selected for the post of Additional Chief Medical Officer (Grade D)will receive a salary in the range of Rs. 90000-240000. Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professors Posts From May 30| Check Salary, Eligibility Here

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Senior Medical Officer (Grade A1): 35 Years Additional Chief Medical Officer (Grade D): 50 Years

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a Personal Interviews only. Candidates will have the option to speak in either English or Hindi language during their Personal Interviews.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.