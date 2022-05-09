IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Production) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 posts will be filled in the Organization. The registration process for IOCL Recruitment 2022 has commenced from May 07. Applicants can apply till May 28. A candidate is allowed to apply for only one post. In case of receipt of more than one application for more than one post, all the applications will be rejected.Also Read - UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 18 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 1 post

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions. Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary

Selected Candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs. 25,000 -1,05,000.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The written test is likely to be held on Sunday, June 19. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC/ST/EXM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fees.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.