IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant-IV, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The online registration process for IOCL Recruitment 2022 began on April 21. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 06 posts will be filled in the Organization. For more details, please scroll down.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Mechanical): 01 post

Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 01 post

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: 04 posts

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Mechanical) : 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates. Or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class.

: 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates. Or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class. Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Instrumentation) : 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates.

: 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates. Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/OBC/SC candidates & 45% in case of ST / PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Note: Diploma / BSc./ ITI in Branch / Subjects as specified against respective Posts above will ONLY be considered as eligible qualification. Diploma / BSc./ ITI in other than specified Branch / Subjects shall not be considered.

Expected Salary

Selected Candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs. 25,000 -1,05,000.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.

The minimum qualifying marks in the written test will be relaxed by 5% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories considered against reserved positions. A written test will be conducted at the location of the Refinery Unit.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.