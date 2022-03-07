IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation(IOCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production). Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website, www.iocrefrecruit.in. A total of 4 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online registration process for IOCL Recruitment will commence from Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Candidates can submit the application form on or before March 29, 2022.Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Posts on sainikschoolmainpuri.com; Apply Before This Date

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will begin: March 8, 2022 (at 10:00 hrs)

The last date of submission of online application: March 29, 2022

The last date of receipt of Printout of online application with supporting documents: April 4, 2022

Tentative date of written test: April 4, 2022

Tentative date of Publication of written test result: April 18, 2022

Tentative Dates of SPPT: April 22, 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) in Chemical Discipline: 4 Posts

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in Chemical /Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B. Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS, and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature.

Pay Scale: Selected Candidates will receive a salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000.

How to Apply Online?

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post may visit the website http://www.iocrefrecruit.in and apply online on the IOCL website.

After successfully applying/registering online applications, the candidate must take a printout of the filled-in online application form and send it to Dy. General Manager (HR), Barauni Refinery, P.O. Barauni Oil Refinery, Begusarai, Bihar – 851114, along with all supporting documents (as mentioned in the checklist attached at Annexure I) & Photograph under self-attestation by ordinary post latest by 09 April 2022.