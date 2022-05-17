IOCL Recruitment 2022: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will end the registration process for 19 posts on May 28, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. The online application process began on May 07, 2022. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration. “Diploma / BSc./ ITI in Branch / Subjects as specified against respective Posts above will ONLY be considered as eligible qualification,” reads the official notification. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.Also Read - IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Applications Underway; Apply Online For 12 Posts at iiitbhopal.ac.in

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 18 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 1 post

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Selected Candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs. 25,000 -1,05,000. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 35 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at sbi.co.in

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/EXM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fees. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern Here

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions.

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The written test is likely to be held on Sunday, June 19. A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.