IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank, IPPB Limited will end the registration process for 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks posts today, May 27, 2022. Candidates who haven't applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the official website of IPPB at www.ippbonline.com. The online application process has commenced on May 10, 2022. Before applying candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfill the stipulated eligibility criteria otherwise their application will be summarily rejected. Candidates can apply online only and no other mode of application will be accepted. For more details about this Sarkari Naukri, check the official notification shared below.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

On-line registration including Edit/ Modification of Application by candidates: May 10 to May 27, 2022

The online registration ends: May 27, 2022

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Grameen Dak Sevaks: 650 posts

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post of Grameen Dak Sevaks, a candidate must be a Graduate from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

A candidate must be between 20 to 35 years [as on 30th April 2022] to apply for the post.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be done based on an online written examination. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct a Language proficiency test, if needed.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022 Apply Online?