By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Indian Railways Recruitment 2023: RRC ER Recruitment 2023 Notification Out | Salary, Qualification, Posts Here
Those who want to apply for the post must note that a total of 3115 vacancies will be filled in the various divisions and Workshops under the Eastern Railway (ER).
Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eastern Railway has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Those who want to apply for the post must note that a
total of 3115 vacancies will be filled in the various divisions and Workshops under the Eastern Railway (ER). The candidates can apply for the post online from 27 September 2023. The last date for submitting an application is 26 October 2023.
Trending Now
The candidates are required to click on the live link and fill up their application forms as per the instructions of this notification.
You may like to read
RRC ER Recruitment 2023: Key Details
The vacancies will be filled:
- Turner
- Machinist
- Welder (Gas and Electric)
- Electrician
- Electrician
- Painter (G)
- Carpenter
- Refrigerator & AC Mechanic
- Mechanic (Diesel)
- Electronics Mechanic
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
ER Apprentice Online Application Link – on 27 Sept
Eastern Railway Apprentice Important Dates
- Starting Date of ER Online Application: 27 September 2023
- Last Date of ER Online Application: 26 October 2023
Eastern Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details
- Howrah Division: 659
- Liluah Workshop: 612
- Sealdah Division: 440
- Kanchrapara Workshop: 187
- Malda Division: 138
- Asansol Workshop: 412
- Jamalpur Workshop: 667
- Total: 3115
Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
10 passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
How to Apply for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:
- Visit the official website of the ER – rrcer.com
- Go to ‘Link for filling up of Online application for Engagement of Act Apprentices for Training Slot
- Notice No. RRC-ER/Act Apprentices /2022-23.’ in Eastern Railway Units
- Enter your details and go to ‘Click To Proceed Further’
- Now, Select Trade and Type of Disability (if any) and confirm.
- Fill up your basic details including email id/ mobile No. etc.
- Now, Select Your Unit Preference
- Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and relevant documents
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.