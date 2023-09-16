Home

Indian Railways Recruitment 2023: RRC ER Recruitment 2023 Notification Out | Salary, Qualification, Posts Here

Those who want to apply for the post must note that a total of 3115 vacancies will be filled in the various divisions and Workshops under the Eastern Railway (ER).

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eastern Railway has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Those who want to apply for the post must note that a

total of 3115 vacancies will be filled in the various divisions and Workshops under the Eastern Railway (ER). The candidates can apply for the post online from 27 September 2023. The last date for submitting an application is 26 October 2023.

The candidates are required to click on the live link and fill up their application forms as per the instructions of this notification.

RRC ER Recruitment 2023: Key Details

The vacancies will be filled:

Turner

Machinist

Welder (Gas and Electric)

Electrician

Painter (G)

Carpenter

Refrigerator & AC Mechanic

Mechanic (Diesel)

Electronics Mechanic

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)

ER Apprentice Online Application Link – on 27 Sept

Eastern Railway Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date of ER Online Application: 27 September 2023

Last Date of ER Online Application: 26 October 2023

Eastern Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Howrah Division: 659

Liluah Workshop: 612

Sealdah Division: 440

Kanchrapara Workshop: 187

Malda Division: 138

Asansol Workshop: 412

Jamalpur Workshop: 667

Total: 3115

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

10 passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website of the ER – rrcer.com

Go to ‘Link for filling up of Online application for Engagement of Act Apprentices for Training Slot

Notice No. RRC-ER/Act Apprentices /2022-23.’ in Eastern Railway Units

Enter your details and go to ‘Click To Proceed Further’

Now, Select Trade and Type of Disability (if any) and confirm.

Fill up your basic details including email id/ mobile No. etc.

Now, Select Your Unit Preference

Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and relevant documents

