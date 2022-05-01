ISRO Recruitment 2022: The National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO will end the registration process for the posts of JRF, RA, and Research Scientist on May 08, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website of NRSC —nrsc.gov.in. A total of 55 posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. The online application has commenced from April 25. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 145 Posts; Apply Now at pnbindia.in

Important Dates

The online application will begin: April 25

The online application will end: May 08, 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow: 12 Posts

Research Scientist: 41 Posts

Research Associate: 2 Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must have completed these educational qualifications:

JRF: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.

ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture. Research Scientist : ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology.

: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology. Research Associate: PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The qualification prescribed is the minimum requirement and possession of the same doesn’t automatically make the candidates eligible to be called for an interview. A duly constituted Screening Committee shall screen the applications received for the posts based on the given eligibility criteria and may fix criteria as it may consider necessary for shortlisting the candidates for interview. Also Read - JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 991 Posts on jssc.nic.in; Apply From May 20

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Junior Research Fellow: UR/EWS: 28 years: OBC: 31 years; SC/ST: 33 years

Research Scientist: UR/EWS: 35 years; OBC: 38 years SC/ST: 40 years

Research Associate: UR/EWS: 35 years; OBC: 38 years; SC/ST: 40 years

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 08, 2022, through the official website —nrsc.gov.in.