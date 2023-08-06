ISRO Recruitment 2023: Notification Issued for These Posts, Apply Before This Date | Deets Here

Home

During the online application process, candidates will have the option to choose their preferred examination centre from a list of eighteen cities.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the posts of Technician ‘B’ and Draughtsman ‘B’ at Space Applications Centre (SAC), located in Ahmedabad. The notification was released on August 1. The candidates who are interested for the posts must note that the application process is currently underway, and they can apply online on the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form is August 21, 2023. According to the vacancy details, there are a total of 35 vacancies, out of which 34 are for the post of Technician ‘B’ and one for the post of Draughtsman ‘B’.

There is an application fee of Rs. 500 for all applicants. However, candidates in fee-exempt categories will receive a full refund, while other candidates will be refunded Rs. 400 after deducting the application fee of Rs. 100.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Here are the key details

The candidates must note that they should be aged between 18 to 35 years to apply for these posts.

The selection process for ISRO Recruitment 2023 involves a Written Test and a Skill Test.

The written test will be of 90 minutes duration and will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions.

Each correct answer carries one mark, while there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer.

Based on the performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test in a 1:5

ratio, with a minimum of 10 candidates.

Examination centres:

Candidates will have the option to choose their preferred examination centre from a list of eighteen cities during the application process.

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneshwar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Dehradun

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Raipur

Ranchi

Thiruvananthapuram.

