ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Here’s a good opportunity for youths looking to work with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). For this, ITBP has invited applications for the post of constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 began on July 5 and will end on September 2, 2021.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2021: Jobs Announced For Various Posts in NTPC, No Exam Required, Salary Over 70,000 | Check Eligibility, Important Dates & Other Details

Candidates can directly apply for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 by clicking on this direct link https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/. They can also go through the official notification of ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 before applying for the vacancies. A total of 65 vacancies will be filled for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group ‘C’ under sports quota in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.

Important Dates for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online – July 5

Last date to apply online – September 2

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Must have passed Matriculation (10th) or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age Limit for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

The age limit of a candidate should be between 18 years to 23 years.

Application Fee for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Rs 100 will be charged towards the application fee from the candidates.

Selection Process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to appear for Documents, Physical Standard Test and Detailed Medical Test. The minimum qualifying marks for all categories candidates (UR/ SC/ ST/ OBC ) will be 08.