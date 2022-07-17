ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force(ITBP) has invited online applications from male and female candidates to apply for the post of Sub Inspector (Overseer) Group B-Non Gazetted(Non-Ministerial). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. As per the official notification, a total of 37 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Mode of Examination, Other Details Here

The online application has started on July 16, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts till August 07, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The Online Application form begins: July 16, 2022

The Online Application form ends: August 04, 2022

Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (Overseer): 37 Posts

Male: 32 posts

Female: 05 Posts

ITBP SI Pay Scale

Pay Scale: Level 6 in the Pay Matrix Rs 35400 – 112400(as per 7th CPC)

ITBP SI Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent with Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government.

ITBP SI Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

ITBP SI Age limit

As per the official notification, candidates must be between 20 to 25 years of age to apply for the posts.

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from August 04, 2022, through the official website —recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.