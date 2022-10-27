Defense Services: ITBP (Indo-Tibetian Boarder Police Force) has released a notification to recruit 186 Constable and Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply for these vacancies on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The applicants must note that they can apply for the posts from October 29 to November 27.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here

ITBP Recruitment: Here are some of the important key details

The ITBP candidates can apply on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The applicants must note that they can apply for the posts from October 29 to November 27.

There are 58 vacancies of Head Constables (MM) and 128 Constable (MM) vacancies.

Candidates should be between 18-25 years of age on November 27, 2022

For Head Constable (MM) posts, candidates should have passed Class 12

The candidates must have a certificate in Motor Mechanic from a recognised institution or training institute with 3 years of practical experience in the trade in a reputed workshop.

Candidates who have done a 3-year diploma in Automobile Engineering can also apply.

For Constable (MM posts), candidates should have passed Class 10

The candidates must have an industrial training certificate in the respective trade from a recognised institution, or 3 years' experience in the respective trade at a recognised farm.