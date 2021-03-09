ITI Limited Recruitment 2021: The ITI Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Diploma Engineer posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for these posts on or before March 18, 2021. Interestingly, candidates who are simply class 10 pass can apply for these 40 Diploma Engineer Posts. Also Read - ITI Q2 net profit narrows to Rs 7.56 cr

ITI Limited Recruitment 2021: Important date Also Read - ITI eyeing FPO in July-August: Official

Last date of receipt of online applications: March 18, 2021 Also Read - ITI reports net profit before tax at Rs 305 cr for 2016-17

Last date to receive a Hard copy of the online application: March 26, 2021 (05:00 pm)

ITI Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Mechanical Engineers: 29 Posts

Electrical Engineers: 07 Posts

Electronics Engineers: 04 Posts

ITI Limited Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed High School (Class 10th pass) or its equivalent.

Candidates having 3 (three) years diploma only through regular mode in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronic will be considered.

Minimum of 60 percent aggregate marks for Unreserved and OBC candidates and 55 percent aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD persons in diploma engineering.