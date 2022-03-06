JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of JK Police, jkpolice.gov.in before April 2, 2022.Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 20 Posts; Apply Now at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

According to the notification, candidates who have recently qualified for the PET-PST exam need not apply for this recruitment again. At the same time, the candidates who have not been able to pass the PET and PST examinations are not eligible to apply for this recruitment. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 105 Posts at bankofbaroda.in

Important Dates

The online application begins: March 04, 2022

The online application ends: April 02, 2022

Vacancy Details

A total of 2700 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Apply For Mop-up Round Ends Tomorrow| Check Guidelines And Other Details

Total Posts: 2700

Border: 1350

Women: 1350

Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate should have passed the Matriculation examination from any Government recognized Board by or before the last date for submission of the application form. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the details notification shared below.

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Endurance Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Examination.

Know-How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 02, 2022, through the official website, jkpolice.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also apply from the direct link given below.