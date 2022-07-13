JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(JKPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospitals Jammu/Kashmir, Government Medical Colleges in various cities. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Commission at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 12, 2022. However, candidates will be given an opportunity to edit their application forms between August 13 to 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 130 posts will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 170 Assistant Manager Posts From July 18| Read Details Here

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 12, 2022

Edit Application Form: August 13 to 15, 2022

Vacancy Details

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College – Srinagar Lecturer: 10 posts

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College – Jammu Lecturer: 04 posts

Government Medical College – Srinagar Lecturer: 30 posts

Government Medical College – Jammu Lecturer: 22 posts

Government Medical College – Anantnag Assistant Professor: 07 posts

Government Medical College – Baramulla Assistant Professor: 10 posts

Government Medical College – Doda Assistant Professor: 20 posts

Government Medical College – Kathua Assistant Professor: 10 posts

Government Medical College – Rajouri Assistant Professor: 10 posts

India Gandhi Government Dental College – Jammu Lecturer: 07 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Director, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Notification Here

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 12, 2022, through the official website —jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can visit the JKPSC website for more information. Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2022: Register For 1616 Posts Before July 22| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here