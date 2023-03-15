Home

The written examination to fill up vacant posts in various government departments was scheduled from March 16 to April 5.

JKSSB: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday night announced deferment of computer-based written tests (CBT) for various posts amid ongoing agitation by job aspirants against the hiring of a previously blacklisted company. The written examination to fill up vacant posts in various government departments was scheduled from March 16 to April 5.

“The Computer Based Examination for various posts scheduled w.e.f. 16.03.2023 to 05.04.2023 are deferred till further intimation,” the JKSSB said in a tweet.

The Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled w.e.f. 16.03.2023 to 05.04.2023 are deferred till further intimation. — JKSSB Official (@jkssbofficial) March 14, 2023



The protesting students and political leaders welcomed the decision of the JKSSB and reiterated their demand for immediate cancellation of the contract with APTECH Limited.

“We welcome the decision of the JKSSB which has realised the gravity of the situation. This was one of our four demands we have raised to ensure transparent and merit-based selection,” Kartik Bhagat, one of the youths leading the protest, said.

The protesters are also demanding removal of APTECH from conducting government recruitments, technical investigation into exams conducted by the agency and a strong law against those involved in paper leak scams.

Democratic Azad Party chairman and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also welcomed the JKSSB’s decision to defer the examination.

“Congratulations to all the JKSSB aspirants. My doors are always open for the youth. I will continue to fight for your better and secure future. Thankful to admin (administration) also for realizing the gravity of the issue and subsequently addressing it,” Azad wrote on twitter.

