JKSSB Recruitment 2022: The Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board(JKSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Panchayat Secretary(District Cadre) posts of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010. The registration process will begin today, June 06, 2022. Applicants can apply online at jkssb.nic.in till July 06, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1395 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details here.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Date of Commencement for submission of online applications: June 06, 2022

Last Date for submission of online applications: July 06, 2022.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

District Cadre: 1395 posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the official notification given below:

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the examination."The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only except for items mentioned otherwise in the relevant column of Annexure 'A' to this notification. The questions will be set in English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer,' reads the official notice.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General Category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PWD, and EWS Categories are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for 1395 posts at jkssb.nic.in till July 06, 2022.