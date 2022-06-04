JKSSB SI Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday declared the result of the OMR-based objective type written examination conducted for the Sub-Inspector (Police) posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the JKSSB SI Result 2022 from the official website jkssb.nic.in.The Board conducted the JKP SI Exam on March 27, 2022.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register For 38 Assistant Sub Inspector Posts From June 08| Read Details Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1200 vacant posts will be filled. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the result. Follow the steps given below.

JKSSB SI Result 2022: How to Download ?

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Results section.

section. Now click on the link that reads, “ View Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021. Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department)”

A new PDF will open.

The JKSSB SI Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your name.

Download the JKSSB SI Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the direct link given below:

The online application process for the Sub-Inspector (Police) posts has commenced on November 10, 2021. The last date to register for the posts was December 18, 2021. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.