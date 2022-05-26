The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has notified vacancies for the Constables/Lady Constables posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post must note that the application process will start on May 29 and the deadline for the submission of application form is June 27.Also Read - 'Nusrat Jahan Missing' Posters Surface in Her Lok Sabha Constituency Basirhat. Here's Why

"The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts for whom the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable", reads the official notification.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in. From July 1 through July 7, applicants will be allowed to make changes to their application form.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important details below:

The candidate must be at least 18 years old and no older than 27 years old on January 1, 2022.

The candidate must have completed the Madhyamik Examination from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The application fee is ₹170 except or the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of West Bengal. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹20.