Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Coach as well as Assistant Coach. The application form will be activated on the official website – sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in – on April 20. The government-run SAI is looking for candidates to fill up about 300 posts. The window for applications will close on May 20, 2021.

SAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy

Coach — 100 posts

Assistant Coach — 200 posts

SAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age Limit

For Coach, the age limit is 45 years.

For Assistant Coach, the age limit is 40 years.

Qualifications

Coach

Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/Foreign University

Or, Medal winner in an Olympic /World Championship Or Twice Olympic Participation

Or, Olympic/ International Participation OR Dronacharya Awardee.

Assistant Coach