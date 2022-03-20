Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government/private jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From HPPSC’s vacancies for Assistant Engineer position to Income Tax’s recruitment for Tax Assistant, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - NIA Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 67 Posts at nia.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

HPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Also Read - Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 6 Posts; Apply at cabsec.gov.in

Name of the post: Assistant Engineer

Number of vacancy: 76 posts

Last date for submission of online application: April 12, 2022

Official Website: hppsc.hp.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Dark Room Assistant in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Services. Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts at incometaxindia.gov.in| Check Last Date, Age Limit Here

Name of the post: Dark Room Assistant

Number of vacancy: 209 posts

Last date for submission of online application: April 5, 2022

Official Website: mrb.tn.gov.in.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board(RSMSSB) has sought online applications for the posts of Lab Assistant.

Name of the post: Lab Assistant

Number of vacancy: 1012

Last date for submission of online application: April 23, 2022

Official Website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts including that of Cook, Tailor, Barber, and others.

Name of the post: Cook, Tailor, Barber, Range Chowkidar, Safaiwala

Number of vacancy: Cook(9 posts), Tailor(01 post), Barber(01 post), Range Chowkidar(1 post), Safaiwala(02 posts)

Last date for submission of online application: The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Official website: indianarmy.nic.in.

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited(MMRCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the posts of Assistant General Manager(S&T), Deputy Engineer (Rolling Stock), and others.

Name of the post: Asst. General Manager, Deputy Engineer, Jr. Supervisor (Operations), Jr. Engineer- II, Assistant (IT)

Number of vacancy: 27

Last date for submission of online application: April 15, 2022

Official website: mmrcl.com

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications to fill vacancies for various Civilian posts including that of Engine Driver and others.

Name of the post: Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Lascar 1st Class

Number of vacancy: Engine Driver(7 posts), Sarang Lascar(7 posts), Lascar 1st Class(2 posts)

Last date for submission of application: Last Date of Offline Application – within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Official website: indiancoastguard.gov.in

NBCC Recruitment 2022: The NBCC (India) Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer(Civil/Electrical)and others.

Name of the post: Junior Engineer(Civil), Junior Engineer(Electrical), DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4)

Number of vacancy: 81 posts

Last date for submission of application: April 14, 2022

Official website: www.nbccindia.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has notified 04 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer.

Name of the post: Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels), Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking)

Number of vacancy: 04

Last date for submission of application: March 31, 2022

Official website: sbi.co.in.

BEML Recruitment 2022: BEML Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (Grade –II).

Name of the post: Management Trainee (Grade –II)

Number of vacancy: Management Trainee (Grade –II)

Last date for submission of application: March 30, 2022

Official website: www.bemlindia.in.

Sports Authority of India(SAI) Recruitment 2022: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Nutritionist.

Name of the post: Assistant Nutritionist.

Number of vacancy: 02

Last date for submission of application: March 29, 2022

Official website: https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Candidates will be hired for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff.