FSSAI Recruitment 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is hiring candidates for the post of Food Analyst. However, the last date to apply for the posts is tomorrow, March 10, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website— fssai.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Important Dates

Last date for receipt of online applications: March 10, 2022

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Food Analyst: 02

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed a Master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences from a university established in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes with not less than three years experience in the analysis of food.

For more details on the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, click on the notification shared below.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written Test

Interview

Age Limit: 50 years (Maximum) as on closing date.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale, Application Fees

The contractual employee under the terms of the agreement shall be paid a consolidated sum of Rs 60,000 ( Rupees Sixty Thousand Only) per month (Consolidated). There will be no application fees.