OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants as Initial Appointees under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha. The online application for the OSSC Recruitment process will begin today, March 22, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is April 22.

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission, ossc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 67 vacancies will be filled.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: All Details Inside

Recruitment Board: Odisha Public Service Commission

Mode of application: Online

Official Website: ossc.gov.in

Name of the Post: Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants

Number of Post: 67

The online applications begins: March 22, 2022

The online application ends: April 22, 2022

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have possessed +2 Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE/University. Candidates possessing +2 Science qualifications are also eligible to apply for the post. But when candidates possessing +2 Vocational Fisheries qualifications are not available, then only candidates with +2 Science qualifications will be considered for

selection. Applicants must know swimming well.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

As per the official notice, the candidate must not be below 21 years and must not exceed 38 years of age as of January 1st, 2021.

How to Apply Online?