JSSC Recruitment 2021: Candidates applying for JSSC Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts through Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). However, the last date to register for the posts has been extended till February 21, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the mentioned posts was February 15, 2022.

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Commission, jssc.nic.in. As per the revised schedule, the last date to submit the application fees is till February 23 and the last date to upload the documents is till February 25.

Important Dates to Remember

Online Registration commencement date: 15 January 2022 11:00 AM

Online Registration Closing Date: 21 February 2022 – 11:59 PM (Midnight)

Last date for payment of Examination fee: 23 February 2022 – 11:59 PM (Midnight)

Last Date for uploading Photo, Signature and taking print out of the filled application form: 25 February 2022 – 11:59 PM (Midnight)

Last date for Editing filled Application Form: 26 February 2022 to 28 February 2022 – 11:59 PM (Midnight)

JSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 956 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Assistant Branch Officer: 384

Junior Secretarial Assistant: 322

Block Supply Officer: 245

Planning Assistant: 5

JSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: The candidate applying for the above posts must have completed graduation from a recognized University.

Examination Fees: Candidates applying for the posts are required to pay some amount as an application fee.

UR (Unreserved), EWS, EBC-I, BC-II: Rs 100

SC, ST: Rs 50

PWD Jharkhand Candidates: No fee.

JSSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of JSSC, jssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Application forms’ available on the homepage.

Click on JSSC CCE 2021 link.

Register yourself and fill in the application form by providing the details.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit option.

You can also click on the direct link given below to apply for the posts.

For more details on the JSSC application process, eligibility, and selection process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website.