JSSC Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Excise Constable. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —http://jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 26, 2022.

According to the official notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 583 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.

Important Dates to Keep in Mind

The Online Application for the JSSC Recruitment 2022 will begin: February 25, 2022

The Online Application for the JSSC Recruitment 2022 will end: March 26, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Excise Constable: 583 Posts

Number of posts reserved for each category

UR: 237

ST: 148

SC: 57

EBC: 50

BC: 32

OBC: 59

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 19900- 63200.

Educational Qualification: In order to appear for the recruitment exam, a candidate must have passed class Class 10th.

Age Limit as of August 1, 2022

Maximum Age Limit: 25 years

Minimum Age Limit: 18 years

JSSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website, http://jssc.nic.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.