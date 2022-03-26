JSSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates applying for JSSC Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Excise Constable. However, the last date to apply for the posts has been extended till April 2, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the positions was March 26.Also Read - Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2022: Registration For Faculty Posts Begins at cukerala.ac.in

Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. According to the official notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 583 posts in the organization.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

Recruitment Board: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission

Official Website: jssc.nic.in.

Mode of Application: Online

Name of the Post: Excise Constable

Number of vacancy: 583

Last Date to Apply: April 2, 2022

Vacancy Details

Number of posts reserved for each category

UR: 237

ST: 148

SC: 57

EBC: 50

BC: 32

OBC: 59

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to appear for the recruitment exam, a candidate must have passed Class 10th.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 19900- 63200.

Age Limit as of August 1, 2022

Maximum Age Limit: 25 years

Minimum Age Limit: 18 years

JSSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website, http://jssc.nic.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.