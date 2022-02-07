JSSC Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on Monday released a recruitment notification for the post of Excise Constable. Those interested can apply for the posts at the official website, http://jssc.nic.in. The online application process will begin from February 25, 2022.Also Read - NMDC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 94 Posts on nmdc.co.in| Registration Begins Today

Starting Date of Online Application: February 25, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: March 26, 2022

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Excise Constable: 583 Posts

UR:237

ST-148

SC-57

EBC-50

BC-32

OBC- 59

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 19900- 63200.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed class 10th.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website, http://jssc.nic.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here